Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp clarifies & apologises after racial slur video clip: Would never say the n word

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came under fire after a video of him allegedly using a racial slur surfaced. The actor issued a statement clarifying and apologising about the incident.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is under fire after a video of him allegedly using the "N" word surfaced online. The actor was seen seated in a car with his friends and singing to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's 'Freaky Friday'. A fan shared the video and it caught everyone's attention. Noah quickly took to Instagram and clarified his stand on the video. The actor assured fans that he would never use the racial slur. He added that he replaced the N word with "neighbour".

The 15-year-old added that his friend "would never post a video, or support [him]" if he was throwing the word around. "Hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing while singing the word 'neighbour' over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i'm not the type of person," his post began.

"I genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word 'neighbour' in that song was just something my camp friends and i did," he added. Although he assures he did not use the word, Noah apologised about the episode. "i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry," he concluded.

Check out his post below:

On the work front, Noah is expected to reunite with Millie Bobby Brown and other Stranger Things cast for Stranger Things season 4. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

