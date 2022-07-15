Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp reveals his conversation with Doja Cat after DM drama over Joseph Quinn

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp found himself hitting the headlines after he leaked a private message he shared with Doja Cat who asked him if he could introduce her to his co-star Joseph Quinn. The DM drama then saw Doja Cat calling out Noah for posting their private conversation on social media. Schnapp has now opened up about what really happened.

In an interview with Variety, the 17-year-old actor who popularly plays Will Byers on the Netflix show opened up about his social media behaviour and the exchange he shared with the Woman hitmaker after she called him a "snake" for leaking their DMs. Noah revealed that he apologised to Doja Cat and that all has been well between them.

Revealing his conversation with her, he said, "I apologized and she was totally okay with it and was like, 'I’m sorry how I reacted.' It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two minute thing", via Variety.

The actor maintained how he doesn't take social media seriously and hence he posted the DMs without "thinking too much of it."Schnapp stated that since he hurt the singer's feelings due to the same, he immediately apologised for it. In the meantime, reports have suggested that Doja Cat lost 200k followers on Instagram after she hit out at Schnapp.

