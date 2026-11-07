Stranger Things Other Worlds: Prequel Series to Explore Henry Creel’s Transformation to Vecna, Set to Release in 2028

The Stranger Things universe is expanding with a new prequel series titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. Netflix has officially announced the project, which is scheduled to premiere in 2028.

Netflix announces prequel series Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure

The announcement was made on Stranger Things Day, observed every year on November 6 to mark the date Will Byers went missing in the show's storyline in 1983. The prequel will become the fourth title in the franchise, joining the original series, the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 , and the stage production Stranger Things: First Shadow.

Here’s the official update

Set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada, the prequel will explore events that take place before Henry Creel encounters the otherworldly substance that gives him his powers and sets him on the path to becoming Vecna.

The prequel will be co-created by Matt and Ross Duffer alongside writer Kate Trefry, who will also serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Joe Wright is set to direct the first three episodes, while production will take place in New Mexico.

Stranger Things is a science-fiction horror drama series set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s. The story begins in November 1983 with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers. As his family and friends search for him, they encounter Eleven, a young girl with extraordinary psychokinetic abilities who has escaped from a secret laboratory.

As the mystery unfolds, the residents of Hawkins discover the existence of a dark alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. This mysterious world is home to terrifying creatures, including Demogorgons, and is connected to a powerful supernatural entity named Vecna.

Spanning five seasons, Stranger Things concluded its run on December 31, 2025.

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