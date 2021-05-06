Stranger Things Season 4: Chilling teaser hints at return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner

Netflix has released an eerie teaser for Stranger Things 4. The new glimpse from the show tells a lot about what viewers can expecting from the upcoming season.

A little over 15 months after Stranger Things 4’s last trailer was released, Netflix is back with another glimpse from the forthcoming season. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, production for the show was halted and that’s exactly why fans have been eagerly waiting for an update. The teaser tells a lot about what viewers can expect from the new season. It starts off with the voice of a clock ticking in the Hawkins National Laboratory where Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, is training and experimenting on children dressed in hospital gowns.

The clip focuses on Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, who addresses the doctor as, “Papa”. While we can expect the latter’s come back on the show as he voices, “Are you listening, Eleven?” we don’t see him in the teaser. At the end of the short clip, we see the ‘Rainbow Room’ with haunting music playing in the background. The eerie yet compelling teaser gives a ton of insight into what the upcoming season has to offer. After season 1 aired, most viewers took to their social media handles to discuss Dr. Brenner’s death. However, the makers of the show confirmed that he was alive.

The season was announced back in 2019 and also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono. This season will also see some new faces including, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

Credits :Netflix

