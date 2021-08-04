Stranger Things Season 4: Director Shawn Levy TEASES new season to be ‘wildly more epic’ than first three

Stranger Things Season 4 has been highly awaited by fans for quite some time. Not just for the new episodes, but also for deets on when we may expect to see the new season. Recently Shawn Levy along with actor Joe Keery walked the red carpet at the premiere of Free Guy and gave fans some high hopes for the beloved horror drama's upcoming fourth season. Levy teased, "What [fans] can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three."

Levy revealed that shooting on the next season is almost complete and hinted that viewers would be given a "ballpark" release date for Stranger Things by mid-August. As per Collider he added, “I have been, along with the brothers, we have been kind of tag-teaming it and directing it as recently as now. So not quite done filming. [We’ll be done] imminently. All I can say is by the time this airs, we’ll at least have given the world a ballpark. And I’m not allowed to say more. By the time Free Guy comes out, August 13th, part of that answer will be known.”"

Meanwhile, Joe Keery, who co-stars with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, gushed with delight and said that he just completed filming his parts and that the season is coming along well. "I just wrapped up my own stuff, so we are getting close. We are still going but we are getting there," Keery shared. "I think it is going to be worth the wait."

While it's uncertain when Stranger Things season 4 will premiere on Netflix, Levy and Keery's long-awaited action comedy Free Guy is slated to release on August 13.

