Stranger Things Season 4: Sadie Sink opens up about Max's future in the fifth instalment of the show

The ending of Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 left everyone shaken with Sadie Sink's Max entering a coma after having a deadly encounter with Vecna. Her future in the series has been left hanging as there is no news of her state and Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven is unable to locate her. In her recent chat with Deadline, the actress revealed her take on the character's future.

During the interview, Sink was asked about what she thought season 5 could look like, to which she replied, "I can tell you with full honesty that I do not know what is going to happen in season five." Sink then added, "I think after watching nine, I’m even more eager to find out." The actress talked about how looking at the past seasons there is always a cliffhanger to tackle in terms of "what evil is still out there." She continued, "I think that this season, it’s more prominent than ever. Will mentions that Vecna is definitely still out there. So, there are so many uncertainties."

Meanwhile, Sadie also answered the elephant in the room and talked about if she had any inkling about Max and her life and death situation. The young actress shared that the Duffer brothers had been very secretive about the fifth season which is going to be the last season of the show. Sink noted that she did have a conversation prior to the fourth season release and revealed, "We did have a conversation. They called me before I read the ninth episode because in the script it literally says that Max dies. So they called me beforehand and were like, ‘just warning you, this is in there, so you’re not like truly shocked.'"

However, Sadie says she is unaware of any plot details when it comes to Max's death and shared, "I have no idea what’s coming in five and what that looks like. Max’s storyline is very up in the air, ’cause obviously, she’s in a coma and Eleven can’t find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she’s in."

