Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser: Jim Hopper is back from the dead; makes a chilling return in Russia

David Harbour‘s character Chief Jim Hopper is seen coming back to life from the dead. But, there is a twist in the fourth season's tale.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: February 14, 2020 09:33 pm
The makers of Stranger Things have now officially released the teaser to the fourth season of the series. The things that has got the fans of the show really excited is the return of Jim Hopper. Yes, it is indeed happening. David Harbour‘s character Chief Jim Hopper is seen coming back to life from the dead. But, here's the twist. The fourth season of Stranger Things is not showing any signs of Hawkins, in fact the teaser puts Jim Hopper working on snow clad rail tracks in Russia.

There is some top notch security while the men are at work. The new teaser of Stranger Things Season 4 has actually left the fans guessing what exactly happened after the fiery blast that in the third season, and how does Jim Hopper end up in Russia, more alive than ever. The Russian set is surely giving the fans the chills. The last season saw the lead Millie Bobby Brown taking on the Mind Flayer with all her powers. The third season of the highly loved show, Stranger Things saw cast members like Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke and Noah Schnapp.

Now, the fans want to know is when will the fourth season come out. The teaser has already raised the bar for the show, and the fans only want to see an outstanding series, with unthinkable twists and turns. Going by the teaser, the fans surely have something terrific to look forward to.

