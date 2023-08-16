'I think it is time for it to end": Stranger Things actor David Harbour gives shocking revelation about USD 270 million Netflix show

The final season of Stranger Things can be regarded as one of the most anticipated finales of the coming years. Fans and creators alike are excited about this sprint to the finish line. It has been nine years since everyone hopped onto this journey with a couple of kids. And now that everything is coming to an end, even the actors are excited to begin shooting for the final season. Amid this, Stranger Things actor David Harbour sat with NME to talk about the final season. Here is everything he had to say about the final season of the series.

Harbour opens up about the "bittersweet" finale

It all seemed like Harbour had a lot to share about the final season of Stranger Things. He said that “The next chapter will be exciting. There’s something about pouring yourself into the final season. Describing the excitement, the actor said “That sprint to the finish line, that is exciting and almost euphoric to me.” David also had a lot to share about the finale of the series. Back in February this year, he had commented that the ending of the Netflix series might not be as catastrophic or happy as the fans expect it to be. Instead, the finale is aiming to hit the sweet spot of bittersweet.

Continuing along the same lines, he said that the ending of this season will be "bittersweet." “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” he said at the time. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet."

Stranger Things Season 5: Release date and delay updates

As we write, the double strike in Hollywood still persists. Thus, it is clear that the final season is not going to the floors anytime soon. Fans would have to wait an entire year to see some developments in the completion of Season 5. Stranger Things Season 5 might release as soon as Fall 2024. However, the chances of that seem low. The show will be available to stream on Netflix.

