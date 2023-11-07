Stranger Things Season 5: Everything we know about the Millie Bobby Brown starring series

Stranger Things has been on air for 7 years now. It has had its ups and downs, and that goes for both its plotline, and rating with critics, but its latest season picked up the narrative beautifully, leaving the fans on edge of what could happen next. While little has come out of the camp on what we can expect from the next season of Stranger Things, news has been trickling out in bits and pieces to the public.

Since the conclusion of the writers' strike, many shows have gone back to the drawing board, all set to pen down what's to come next for their respective shows, and the Netflix hit is no different. Back in September, the news broke that the show's production was gearing up to start again. So it shouldn't be long before we'll get more information on the situation.

Release Date of Stranger Things Season 5

As of now, Stranger Things is set to come out in 2025. However, no official date has been released yet, but it can be assumed from when the last few seasons came out, that the final installment might be released somewhere around May. As well as it must be noted that while the writers' strike is over, the actors' protests are still very much going on, and until that has been resolved, the shooting of the last season cannot begin.

Returning Cast of Stranger Things

The main cast of the show is all expected to return including, Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Brett Gelman. Sadie Sink's return has not been confirmed yet, since at the end of season 4, she was left in a vegetative state. But as we saw in the last episode, Max's return shouldn't take much time if Eleven has anything to do with it. One new cast member being added to the show is the 80s icon, Linda Hamilton. Her exact role hasn't been revealed yet, but safe to say, that it's going to be an exciting addition.

What do we know about the Stranger Things Season 5 plot?

Stranger Things season 4 finale, ended on a haunting note. After leaving the upside down, the whole gang is seen standing in a big field of flowers, as the sky quite literally breaks open to a different dimension. Even though Max is still alive, Vecna's curse seemingly succeeds, as he finally prepares to enter the real world. Season 5 is set to be the beginning of the end, as far as the final big bad villain is concerned. Duffer Brothers told Collider, "Will's going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season 5, in his journey. We're starting to see his coming of age, really." He continued, "[It's] setting up us coming full circle back to Season 1. I think you'll see that with a couple of the character arcs, not just with Will. But also with Steve and Nancy, and her relationship with Jonathan where things are not fully resolved."

Advertisement

Is there a spin-off of Stranger Things?

While it has been confirmed that Stranger Things' next season is going to be wrapping up the 7-year-long show, reportedly it's not going to be the last they see of the upside down. According to a statement given by the Duffer Brothers to Netflix, there's more to come out of the terrifying science-fiction world. It read, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes." A prequel play set in Hawkins is also in the making.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 5 starring Millie Bobby Brown, and Wednesday Season 2 gear up for production as Writers' strike ends in Hollywood