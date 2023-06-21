Stranger Things Season 5: Is Maya Hawke not in favor of Robin’s relationship with Vickie?

Maya Hawke, known for her role as Robin Buckley in the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, has opened up about her character's potential romantic storyline in the upcoming season. As the fourth season concluded with a hint of a budding relationship between Robin and Vickie, Hawke admits to having conflicting emotions about it. While she recognizes the significance of exploring new connections, she also appreciates characters whose lives extend beyond their love interests.

Maya Hawke on the complexities of Robin's relationships

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Hawke expressed her uncertainty about the direction of Robin's romantic journey. She explained, "I feel mixed about it. I feel like there’s that’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence." The actress values the depth and multifaceted nature of characters whose personal lives are not solely defined by their romantic relationships. Throughout the series, Robin has showcased her intelligence, bravery, and wit, making her a beloved character among fans. Hawke believes that focusing solely on her love life might diminish the complexity and unique qualities that make Robin so compelling.

Maya Hawke on the importance of friendship

Hawke emphasized the significance of Robin's friendship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), highlighting its unique and special nature. She believes that friendships play a vital role in one's life and deserve attention and exploration. Hawke shared, "That friendship with Steve is so special... Friendships have been carrying me through my life, and I think they’re really important, and they deserve their time." Robin and Steve's bond has developed and deepened over the seasons, providing a refreshing portrayal of a platonic connection between a male and female character. Their camaraderie and mutual support have resonated with viewers, who appreciate the portrayal of strong friendships in a series often filled with supernatural events and suspense.

Delay in Stranger Things Season 5

As fans eagerly anticipate the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, they were disappointed to learn that production has been delayed due to a writers' strike. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the delay on Twitter, expressing their hope for a fair resolution to the strike so that the cast and crew can resume their work on the beloved series.

