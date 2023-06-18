Stranger Things Season 5: IsLinda Hamilton joining the cast for final season? Netflix REVEALS

Linda Hamilton has been one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Her most recent appearance on the big screen was as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. She has also been nominated for esteemed awards like Golden Globes and Emmys for her performance in Beauty and the Beast series as well as Mother’s Prayer. Now, on Saturday, Netflix announced that Linda Hamilton will be joining the cast for the fifth and final season of the hit series Stranger Things. Here is everything to know about the same.

Linda Hamilton in Stranger Things Season 5

During Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, Netflix announced that Linda Hamilton is added to the star cast of Stranger Things Season 5. However, Hamilton’s role in the Netflix hit series has not been revealed yet. She will be joining the group of other mainstay 80s iconic stars such as Winona Ryder, Cary Elwes, Matthew Modine, Robert Englund, Sean Astin, and Paul Reiser.

Stranger Things Season 4 ended with Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and her Hawkins group getting defeated by Vecna. The portal to the Upside Down has been opened and its monsters can freely roam in the real world.

Stranger Things Season 5

In February 2022, it was announced that Stranger Things Season 5 will be the last and final of this hit series. Stranger Things Season 5 premiere date has not been announced yet and its production has not also been started yet.

Earlier, Duffer brothers announced that though they started writing the script last year itself, they will not start with the production of the fifth season until WGA’s complaints are resolved. At that time, they wrote, “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”

Though Stranger Things is ending with season 5, Netflix and Duffer Brothers are already collaborating to expand the franchise. Netflix has revealed the plans for the live-action spin-off series, however, details remain unknown.

Stranger Things first premiered on July 15, 2016, and quickly became a fan favorite. Set in the 1980s in the small fictional town of Vecna, a child’s disappearance unfolds the chain of strange events including opening the portal to an unknown alternate dimension.

