Stranger Things Season 5 starring Millie Bobby Brown, and Wednesday Season 2 gear up for production as Writers' strike ends in Hollywood

After months of ups and downs, the writers' strike has finally come to an end in Hollywood. And work will finally commence on a lot of the series, shows and movies that had been on a halt. Amid this are the two Netflix hits that had been under the radar for the longest time. Variety reports on the number of shows that will go to the floors right as the strike comes to an end. And the two popular names include Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Strangers Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2 gear up for production and scripting

Netflix is gearing up to resume production on two highly-anticipated series, Millie Bobby Brown starter Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2. As Hollywood studios prepare to get back to work following the resolution of the writers' strike, these series are poised to be among the streaming giant's top priorities. The upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things is expected to continue the thrilling adventures of the Hawkins gang. With a focus on young protagonists, the series has been a massive success, making it essential for Netflix to keep the story rolling.

Meanwhile, Wednesday, a spin-off series centered around the character Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family, is set to embark on its second season. As the entertainment industry looks to rebound, the competition for top talent and production resources is expected to be fierce. The industry is bracing for a surge in demand for actors, directors, and other essential crew members as multiple projects resume production simultaneously.

Challenges that lay ahead

While these logistical challenges may pose hurdles, the prospect of new seasons of Stranger Things and Wednesday is undoubtedly thrilling for fans who have eagerly awaited the return of these beloved shows. As Netflix resumes production, audiences can anticipate a wave of new content to hit their screens in the near future, offering a welcome escape into the worlds of supernatural intrigue and dark comedy.

The premiere schedules of both the shows are yet to be announced. Thus, we will be sure to update this section as more intel comes in. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

