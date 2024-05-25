Stranger Things season 5 is now in production after the dramatic events of season 4, where a portal to the Upside Down opened in Hawkins, setting the stage for new horrors.

Netflix recently unveiled set photos showing the Upside Down creeping into Hawkins, with eerie scenes of vehicles overtaken by its influence.

Stranger Things season 5 reveals new photos

Throughout the series, Eleven and her friends have battled to keep the Upside Down at bay, but season 5 promises their biggest challenge yet.

Despite defeating Vecna and rescuing Max, the Upside Down's incursion has begun, unleashing monsters like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer into their world. The upcoming season will delve into whether it's possible to halt this relentless invasion and seal the breach for good.

The production uses a mix of practical effects and visual wizardry to bring Upside Down's sinister presence to life, hinting at the scale of the impending threat.

When does Stranger Things Season 5 come out?

Due to Hollywood labor strikes, Stranger Things season 5 faced significant delays, originally slated for May 2023 production and a potential 2024 release. However, all activities halted due to work stoppages, and production only resumed in January 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Principal photography is expected to continue until the end of the year, with filming rumored to wrap on December 22. As of March 10, 2024, Millie Bobby Brown indicated there are still nine months of filming left.

Stranger Things Season 5 star cast

Season 4 introduced several new characters like Eddie, Argyle, Dmitri, Yuri, Vecna, and Victor Creel, contributing to its extended runtime, which faced audience criticism. Fortunately, the Duffer brothers confirmed on Netflix Geeked that season 5 will focus solely on the original cast, avoiding new introductions that disrupt the storyline or lead to rapid character deaths.

The returning cast includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna/Henry Creel/One.

With unanswered questions about the nature of the Upside Down and the fate of its denizens, including Vecna, who remains a looming presence, season 5 promises to explore new depths of suspense and supernatural tale. Stay tuned for updates as Stranger Things season 5 progresses towards its anticipated release.

ALSO READ: Al Roker's Hilarious 'Freezing Into Screen For 15 Seconds' Video Goes Viral; WATCH