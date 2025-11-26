Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1: India Release Date, Streaming Time, Runtimes and Episode Titles Revealed

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 is finally set to arrive after a long wait, marking the beginning of the show’s final chapter. The highly popular Netflix series will conclude with its fifth season, and the first part of the final season is now ready for release. This update has created major excitement among viewers worldwide, including fans in India.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 release date and time in India

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will release on Netflix on November 26, 2025, in the U.S. Indian viewers will be able to stream Volume 1 on November 27, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST exclusively on Netflix. All episodes will drop at the same time globally, following Netflix’s standard rollout.

Part two of the season will premiere on December 26, 2025, and part three will arrive on January 1, 2026. The episodes will release at 8 p.m. ET, which translates to 1 a.m. GMT, 2 a.m. CET, 10 a.m. JST and 12 p.m. AEDT in other regions.

Early runtime updates for the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 show that the season begins with longer, detailed episodes. The runtimes are:

Episode 1 – 1h 8m

Episode 2 – 54m

Episode 3 – 1h 6m

Episode 4 – 1h 23m

The series finale will be around two hours long and will be screened in more than 350 theatres across the U.S. and Canada, releasing at the same time as the streaming premiere. This final episode marks a first-of-its-kind release format for Netflix.

Here’s what the episode titles reveal

The makers have also revealed the official episode titles for Stranger Things Season 5.

Volume 1

Episode 1 – The Crawl

Episode 2 – The Vanishing of …

Episode 3 – The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4 – Sorcerer

Volume 2, releasing December 26, 2025

Episode 5 – Shock Jock

Episode 6 – Escape from Camazotz

Episode 7 – The Bridge

The final episode, titled The Rightside Up, will premiere on New Year’s Eve, bringing the story to its end.

The final season will feature the returning cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Jamie Bowler, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Amybeth McNulty.

