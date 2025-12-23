Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release in India: Date, Time, Episodes' Length and What to Expect

Netflix’s Stranger Things fans in India finally have a date to mark on their calendars. Season 5 Volume 2 is set to release on the streaming platform on December 26 at 6:30 am IST, following its US premiere on Christmas Day. With the final stretch of episodes, the show promises to deliver longer runtimes, higher stakes, and emotional moments for fans who have followed the Hawkins group over the years.

Longer episodes make volume 2 feel like a trilogy

Volume 2 consists of four episodes with a combined runtime of over five hours. Episode 5, Shock Jock, runs for 1 hour and 8 minutes. Episode 6, Escape from Camazotz, is 1 hour and 15 minutes, while Episode 7, The Bridge, lasts 1 hour and 6 minutes. The final episode, The Rightside Up, is the longest, running 2 hours and 8 minutes. Co-creator Ross Duffer shared these details recently, giving viewers a clear idea of how much time they will spend saying goodbye to the series.

Here’s what to expect in Volume 2

The story picks up after Vecna abducts 12 children, moving closer to his plan to take over the world. The Hawkins group races against time to uncover the town’s darkest secrets. The teaser trailer, released on December 16, reveals shocking twists.

Dustin admits that everything they believed about the Upside Down was “completely wrong.” Will expresses fear that it may already be too late, while Joyce reassures him that the fight is far from over. The trailer also shows tense sequences, including a hospital scene where Max is hunted by Demogorgons, and Eleven seeking help from Eight, her fellow Hawkins Lab experiment, to track Vecna.

The main cast returns, including Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield. Other returning actors include Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna. New characters also play important roles as the story moves toward its conclusion.

Netflix has announced a special theatrical release for the final episode, screening in around 500 US cinemas from December 31, continuing into January 1, 2026.

