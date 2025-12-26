Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Epic Series Finale

After nearly nine years, Netflix’s hit original series Stranger Things is reaching its final chapter. Fans who have followed the journey from Hawkins to the Upside Down are now counting down to the release of Season 5 Volume 3, which features the much-awaited series finale. Netflix has confirmed that the final episode will premiere on Wednesday, December 31, bringing the story to a close.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is being released in three volumes. Volume I, consisting of four episodes, debuted on November 26 and ended on a cliffhanger. Volume II followed on December 25, dropping three new episodes on Christmas Day. Now, only the finale remains.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release date and time on Netflix

Volume 3, which includes just one episode, will premiere on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Like the previous volumes, the finale will be available exclusively on Netflix.

The final episode is titled “Chapter 8: The Rightside Up.” According to the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the series, the episode runs for 2 hours and 8 minutes, making it the longest episode of the season.

Ross Duffer also shared the official episode runtimes on Instagram earlier this week. For context, here is the full breakdown of the last four episodes:

Episode 5, Shock Jock: 1 hour 8 minutes

Episode 6, Escape From Camazotz: 1 hour 15 minutes

Episode 7, The Bridge: 1 hour 6 minutes

Episode 8, The Rightside Up: 2 hours 8 minutes

Here’s what makes the Stranger Things series finale different

For the first time in the show’s history, fans have more than one way to experience the finale. Netflix has announced that Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will premiere simultaneously on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters across the United States and Canada. The theatrical screenings begin on December 31 at 8 pm ET and will continue through January 1, 2026.

Episodes 5, 6, and 7, which dropped on Christmas Day, picked up immediately after the events of Volume I and set the stage for the final showdown. The last episode is expected to tie together the show’s biggest storylines and bring closure to fan-favorite characters.

