Stranger Things Season 5: What character is the most vulnerable to Vecna? Here's what we know

Stranger Things might be one of the most anticipated shows of our era. Season 4 of the show premiered earlier this year, but for the fans, it feels like an eternity since they last saw the Hawkin town on their screens. In the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, the Hawkins group will have their final confrontation with Vecna. But among all the theories going around, there might be one character who's more vulnerable to Venca than the others.

Vecna's fight with Eleven and Nancy

Considering Will Byers' long-standing link to the Upside Down dating back to Stranger Things season 1, he might appear to be the prime target for Vecna. Will's unique connection with the Upside Down might render him vulnerable to Vecna's control, yet he isn't the sole character in Stranger Things facing such concerns. Vecna harbors grudges and exhibits a keen interest in various members of the Hawkins crew in Stranger Things season 4. Particularly, Eleven and Nancy came close to defeating him in the latest season. It's probable that Vecna will get back at the gang to thwart him. Nonetheless, the show's antagonist might not directly target them. Instead, he could set his sights on a less predictable individual within the group, someone beloved by fellow characters and crucial to safeguarding Hawkins.

Vencan's unexpected target

While Will and Eleven possess a stronger link to Vecna and the Upside Down, Dustin Henderson might fall prey to the villain in Stranger Things season 5. Vecna targets individuals who are grieving, as evident through Max in season 4. He infiltrates her thoughts due to her brother Billy's demise. The villain also controls those interacting with Hawkins High's counselor, implying his requirement for emotionally distressed victims. Remarkably, this makes Dustin a vulnerable prospect for Jamie Campbell Bower's character to manipulate in the show's ultimate season.

While usually the most laid-back among the central characters, Dustin develops a strong camaraderie with Eddie Munson. It originates from their mutual love for the Hellfire Club, evolving into a brotherly connection by the season's end. Henderson is the last character to see the leader of the hellfire club before his death, ultimately traumatizing the 14-year-old.

