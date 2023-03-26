Stranger Things Season 5: What to expect from the new installment?

Stranger Things is currently gearing up to start filming for the upcoming season and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. The last four seasons of Stranger Things have been a massive hit and everyone’s buzzing with excitement for the forthcoming season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things Season 5.

What to expect in Stranger Things season 5?

Stranger Things is one of the most eagerly awaited television shows in history. The focus of the season will undoubtedly be Eleven and Vecna's struggle to destroy one another. By the end of Season 4, there were obvious cracks in Jonathan and Nancy's relationship. Steve might intervene to recapture Nancy, which has been anticipated throughout Season 4 of the show. It will be interesting to see how Robin and Will handle their apparent relationship issues. A total of eight episodes will be there in the upcoming season of Stranger Things. Though it’s unknown how long those episodes will be. Stranger Things will surely come to an impressive conclusion with its final season.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 be released?

As per reports, the filming of Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to start in May 2023. The series will continue to shoot in Atlanta, Georgia, as it has in previous seasons. The 33-acre Atlanta studio estate, which has 11 stages, was the city's first site for a full-service production studio. It has been reported that Stranger Things is likely a year or more away from the release of Season 5 which could release sometime in 2025.

Who will be in Stranger Things Season 5?

The upcoming season of Stranger Things will likely include Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Natalie Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair. Other prominent actors will include Ted Wheeler as Joe Chrest, Suzie as Gabriella Pizzolo, Karen Wheeler as Cara Buono, and Lieutenant Colonel Jack Sullivan as Sherman Augustus.

