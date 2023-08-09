Stranger Things Season 5: Will Noah Schnapp's character Will Byers get his own 'coming out' story?

Noah Schnapp has spilled the beans on the upcoming final of the series Stranger Things Season 5. Will Byers, as played by Schnapp, recently sparked speculation about a potential 'coming out' narrative for his character, adding a layer of complexity and depth to the upcoming season.

Will Byers gives a sneak peek for upcoming season

Schnapp, in an exclusive chat with Variety, gave fans a sneak peek into the gripping dynamics of the final season. He shared that Will Byers, who made a mysterious disappearance back in 2016, will emerge as the central character in the grand finale. The series' climax will see him at the forefront of an intense showdown.

"Will's evolution has been a remarkable journey, and in this final chapter, he truly comes into his own," Schnapp said to Variety, hinting at the transformative arc awaiting audiences.

The looming threat in Hawkins will force them to confront their most formidable adversary. The stakes for our group of friends have never been higher as fans await the series' climactic conclusion.

Schnapp's comments have triggered speculation among fans and followers alike. The idea of a 'coming out' storyline for Will Byers has gained immense attention on the internet, with audiences eagerly exploring the potential sensitivities that such a narrative could bring to the show.

"While I can't reveal all the details, I can say that Will's path of self-discovery is a significant aspect of the upcoming season. It's a chance for viewers to connect with his personal growth on a profound level," Schnapp told Variety, intriguing fans with the prospect of an emotional and transformative narrative.

Uncertainty around Stranger Things Season 5 premiere date amid industry strikes

While the anticipation for the final season grows, the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have temporarily put the release on hold. The writers' room hiatus, resulting from the strike, has left fans eagerly waiting to witness the fate of the characters.

Noah Schnapp's insights have left us intrigued and excited. With Will Byers taking center stage and a battle of epic proportions looming on the horizon, it's clear that the show will have an epic conclusion.

The cast of Stranger Things Season 5 includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

