Stranger Things Season 5 writers confirm they have commenced working on the final part

After Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released last month fans have been eager to watch the final season which is expected to come out next year. The Season 4 finale has set up a brilliant cliffhanger and there have been several theories building up about what could happen next. Recently, writers of the show teased prep for Season 4 has begun.

The Stranger Things writing team confirmed that they are back to work on the big final season as they shared a tweet on August 2 that said, "Day 1." A photo accompanied with the tweet showed a dry erase board with the Stranger Things logo on top of a big number five. This was enough to get fans of the Netflix show to get their hopes up about the finale's arrival at the earliest.

Following the shocking Season 4 finale, there are several questions that fans have been left with including whether Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield will be coming out of the coma that Vecna sent her in. There's also hopes that Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson may return in flashback moments.

As for Vecna himself, Joseph Campbell Bower previously teased that he's excited to see how the connection between him and Noah Schnapp's Will Byers will be explored in the last season. The series will have all its lead cast members including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin returning to reprise their roles. Also, David Harbout and Winona Ryder will be be back as Hopper and Joyce.

