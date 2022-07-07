Stranger Things spin-off and stage play CONFIRMED to be in development

Stranger Things has turned out to be one of Netflix's biggest shows and after the series wraps up with Season 5 showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer have major plans to continue with the franchise. Fans will not have to bid adieu to Upside Down given that it has been confirmed that a spin-off show and a stage play are currently in development.

As a part of the streaming giant's deal with the Duffer brothers, five projects the siblings will be working on have been revealed. A new stage play set within the world of Stranger Things as well as a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman and a live-action take of anime show Death Note are a part of the same. It has been revealed that the upcoming projects will be produced under the Duffers’ newly launched Upside Down Pictures banner.

In terms of the Stranger Things projects, the live-action spinoff is based on an original idea by the Duffers and will be produced by Upside Down alongside Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps. As for the stage play, it will be set within the world and mythology of the show.

Fans had already noticed a connection to Stephen King's The Talisman in the Season 4 finale as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) was seen reading an excerpt from the book to his girlfriend Max (Sadie Sink) in one of the final scenes. It looks like the series' fans can rejoice as they have enough to look forward to after the series ends with Season 5.

