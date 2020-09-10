  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Stranger Things star Bryce Dallas Howard says ‘I believe in magic because I believe amazing things can happen’

Jurassic World: Dominion actress opened up about her take on life and her association with past films. Scroll down to see what she said.
12310 reads Mumbai
Stranger Things star Bryce Dallas Howard says ‘I believe in magic because I believe amazing things can happen’Stranger Things star Bryce Dallas Howard says ‘I believe in magic because I believe amazing things can happen’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard is seemingly a believer in magic! The actress recently opened up about her experience on her upcoming film--Jurassic World: Dominion. When asked about if she believes in supernatural creatures like those in the film, she said: "I definitely believe in magic, I am highly suggestible in that way and I think you know why it's like believing in magic isn't necessarily like 'oh ya! I believe in the supernatural or the fantastical or whatever', although I do.”

 

“I think it's more like believing or being more optimistic like believing something amazing can happen, believing that you can be surprised that something's so good can happen that you could never have been able to imagine before. So I think that's why I believe in magic because I believe that amazing things can happen," she added.

 

Howard also mentioned her 2016 film Pete's Dragon, which she said was about the "magic miracle of family and what that is and there are always people or creatures out there who will love you completely".

 

Bryce continues pointing out her takeaways from the 2016 film and said: "Something that I think is really wonderful about Pete's Dragon is that it brings to mind a kind of notion that you can create your own family." "You know this is about a little boy who lost his parents and his family is his best friend who is a dragon and then eventually he becomes a part of another family and I think for me this movie is really about the magic miracle of family and what that is and there are always people or creatures out there who will love you completely. Even if you didn't come from them and even if it makes no sense for you to be a part of a family," she added, about the film.

 

ALSO READ: Bryce Dallas Howard shows extensively bruised arm after performing stunts on Jurassic World: Dominion sets

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement