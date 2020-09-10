Stranger Things star Bryce Dallas Howard says ‘I believe in magic because I believe amazing things can happen’

Jurassic World: Dominion actress opened up about her take on life and her association with past films. Scroll down to see what she said.

Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard is seemingly a believer in magic! The actress recently opened up about her experience on her upcoming film--Jurassic World: Dominion. When asked about if she believes in supernatural creatures like those in the film, she said: "I definitely believe in magic, I am highly suggestible in that way and I think you know why it's like believing in magic isn't necessarily like 'oh ya! I believe in the supernatural or the fantastical or whatever', although I do.”

“I think it's more like believing or being more optimistic like believing something amazing can happen, believing that you can be surprised that something's so good can happen that you could never have been able to imagine before. So I think that's why I believe in magic because I believe that amazing things can happen," she added.

Howard also mentioned her 2016 film Pete's Dragon, which she said was about the "magic miracle of family and what that is and there are always people or creatures out there who will love you completely".

Bryce continues pointing out her takeaways from the 2016 film and said: "Something that I think is really wonderful about Pete's Dragon is that it brings to mind a kind of notion that you can create your own family." "You know this is about a little boy who lost his parents and his family is his best friend who is a dragon and then eventually he becomes a part of another family and I think for me this movie is really about the magic miracle of family and what that is and there are always people or creatures out there who will love you completely. Even if you didn't come from them and even if it makes no sense for you to be a part of a family," she added, about the film.

