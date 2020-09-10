  1. Home
Stranger Things star David Harbour marries singer Lily Allen in surprise Las Vegas wedding; See photos

Just Married: Stranger Things star David Harbour tied the knot with singer Lily Allen on the Labour Day weekend. Scroll down to see pictures from the nuptials.
Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot! The 35-year-old Smile singer and the 45-year-old Stranger Things actor got married on Monday (September 8), TMZ confirmed on Wednesday (September 10). Speculation arose earlier in the week that the two might have tied the knot after it was reported that they had obtained a marriage license while in Las Vegas.

 

The two exchanged their vows and said “I do” at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, and the ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, via Daily Mail. This is David‘s first marriage, and the second for Lily, who was previously married to Sam Cooper. She has two children with her ex: Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Up until recently, they've been very private about being together -- with Lily revealing their engagement via a selfie back in May -- but they're letting it all out now. David even pointed out that wildfires ravaging California and a pandemic affecting the whole world couldn't stop them from becoming husband and wife.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The couple has been romantically linked since last year when they were spotted kissing in New York City before making their red carpet debut at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Congratulations!

 

