Stranger Things star David Harbour went to Ryan Reynolds for 'advice' after Hellboy flopped

In a new interview with GQ, via ET Canada, Stranger Things star David Harbour talked about how he contacted Ryan Reynolds after his film Hellboy flopped at the box office. Reynolds too had to tackle a notable flop in his career when the highly anticipated superhero film Green Lantern did not perform as ex[ected and received bad reviews from most critics.

During the sit-down, Harbour shared, "It was a very difficult experience because I wanted a lot out of it. I really like [Mike Mignola, ‘Hellboy’ creator], I like that character." He continued, "And then immediately when it began, even when it was announced, I realised that people did not want that character reinvented. I was very naive and optimistic about what we were going to do." Harbour's Hellboy was made on a USD 50 million budget and ended up grossing only USD 55 million worldwide. When Harbour encountered such a situation, he turned to Ryan Reynolds.

The Black Widow actor recalled, "I know him a little bit. I called him and I was like, Hey man, I just need to know something. You know ‘Green Lantern’? Huge flop for you. What the f**k is that like, because I think I’m going to hit that right now." He wondered then, "Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?" Though Harbour disclosed that Reynolds was "sweet" about it he dodged giving any more information about what exactly the Deadpool actor told him as advice.

However, now in 2022 both the actors have come out of the slump and are excelling in their respective careers.

