Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard details his creepy stalker encounter; Says ‘I had my taxi followed’

Popularity in the entertainment industry always comes with it's fair share of cons, especially if you are a child artist. While stalking has always been a common issue for celebrities, the experience can be quite scarring. Recently, during an interview with Mastermind magazine, actor Finn Wolfhard revealed his scary experience of being stalked by an adult fan during his ‘It’ days. The actor mentioned that back when he was just 13-year-old, a man followed him to his condo. The incident took place while he was shooting for ‘It’ after his Stranger Things debut.

Finn Wolfhard recalled being alone when he realised the man behind him was following him. As Finn started walking faster, the man also increased his pace. After following him for some time, Finn mentioned that they suddenly requested him for a selfie and he instantly refused. He asked them to stop following him. That was not the only staking situation the actor was subjected to. During the interview, the 17-year-old actor also revealed that he even had his taxi followed once.

Finn is not the only Stranger Things actor who has experienced adult fans getting extremely inappropriate and distasteful. His co-star Millie Bobby Brown was recently relentlessly slammed on social media for not dressing according to her age. While she looked absolutely stunning in a white Louis Vuitton outfit as she posed at the SAG Awards 2020, she was criticised for looking too mature for a teenage star.

