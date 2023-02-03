Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is ‘proud’ of Noah Schnapp for opening up about his sexuality

Finn Wolfhard has come out in support of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp after the latter came out of the closet last month. Finn spoke about it in a new interview with GQ which was published this Wednesday. “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” he said. “I was just really proud of him.”

Finn plays the role of Mike Wheeler in the popular and successful supernatural thriller series Stranger Things . The 20-year-old actor said that he and the rest of the cast are just like family. They might not text every day, but they are there for each other when needed, Wolfhard explained. “We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because… it’s like,” he said. “Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

Noah Schnapp opened up about his sexuality last month

Finn’s comments on Noah come a month after the latter came out as gay on his social media space. Schnapp shared a video on his TikTok space on January 5. He wrote over the video, that after being in the closet for about eighteen years, when he finally told his friends and family, all they said was that they already knew the truth. In the video, he could be seen mouthing the words, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

In the caption, he referred to his character in Stranger Things, Will Byers, as he said, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

During the earlier seasons of Stranger Things, Will’s sexuality was often a topic of discussion among the audience, however, the cast and show deflected this question. Schnapp stated that Will was just confused growing up and that’s what it is to be a kid. However, in an interview over the summer, Noah confirmed that Will is indeed gay and struggling with himself. He states that as Will has gotten older, the show's makers have made it more obvious and real. It is now clear that Noah Schnapp’s character Will is in love with Finn Wolfhard’s Mike.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is reported to go on floors this May.