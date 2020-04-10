Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard & Julianne Moore to feature in Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut

When You Finish Saving the World was formerly an audible original of the same title. The project with Jesse as the director is backed by Emma Stone, Dave McCary, and lead actress Julianne Moore.

The Social Network actor Jesse Eisenberg will make his directorial debut with the film When You Finish Saving the World. This film will star Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Still Alice actor Julianne Moore in the lead. The film is written and directed by Zombieland actor. When You Finish Saving the World was formerly an audible original of the same title. The project with Jesse as the director is backed by Emma Stone, Dave McCary, and lead actress Julianne Moore. The Hollywood film, titled When You Finish Saving the World is expected to be a comedy flick.

As per the latest news reports, the film majorly revolves around the relationship shared between Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Crazy, Stupid, Love actress Julianne Moore. But, news reports further suggest that the film's storyline will surely differ from the audible original's plot which had six parts to it. This news has taken the fans by surprise who now want to know what the new storyline will be like. The film will have characters like Nathan who is a father with a newborn son. He is learning first-hand how to be with his little son.

A teenager named Ziggy, who is trying to unearth the truth of his existence and his way to the future. A college student named Rachel who is young who is dealing with her relationship issues and the surprises that life is throwing at her. The news reports further add that Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore had also voiced the audio special.

