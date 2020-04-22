X
Stranger Things star Joe Keery says he's deeply hurt by the hate messages sent from his hacked Twitter account

According to news reports, a Twitter representative said the moment they got to know that Joe Keery's account was hacked they locked his account and started investigating the matter immediately.
Joe Keery aka Steve Harrington from Stranger Things revealed that his Twitter account was hacked and that someone went to great lengths to spread hateful messages hacking into his Twitter account. The actor who played the much-loved character Steve in the Netflix series, says that he is offering his honest apologies for all the hateful comments that were posted on his Twitter account by the hackers. He further goes on to add that he is deeply hurt by the incident wanted to tell his fans and followers that he is sending all the love he can during this difficult time.

According to news reports, a Twitter representative said that the moment they got to know that Joe Keery's account was hacked they locked his account and started investigating the matter immediately. Many fans also posted messages on Free Guy actor Joe Keery's Twitter account that they felt something was wrong and such messages full of hatred could not have been sent by him. News reports further suggested that a user account that claimed that it had kidnapped the actor and that the actor's phone is now in its custody was also shut down by Twitter.

Check out Joe Keery's post on Twitter:

The fans of the Stranger Things star Joe Keery were in for a shock when the actor's account reportedly got hacked and awful hate messages were posted from his account. On the work front, Joe Keery will reportedly feature in season four of the Duffer Brothers show, Stranger Things. The show's fourth season is one of the most highly anticipated shows on Netflix that fans have been waiting for. The first glimpse of Stranger Things 4 has left the fans wanting more.

Credits :pagesix.com, getty images

