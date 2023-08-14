Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn spotted cozying up with rumored girlfriend Alicia Davis in Soho

Joseph Quinn, known for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, was recently seen enjoying a leisurely afternoon in London's Soho with model Alicia Davis. The rumored couple seemed to be relishing their time together on Saturday, August 12.

Joseph Quinn and Alicia Davis outing sparks rumors

Joseph and Alicia were captured sharing a meal at the charming Quo Vadis in the vibrant Soho neighborhood. The pair's chemistry was undeniable, and onlookers couldn't help but notice their cozy and affectionate interactions.

As the day unfolded, Alicia's playful gesture of running her fingers through Joseph's hair was captured in heartwarming photos. The couple shared genuine smiles and a comfortable closeness, with Joseph resting his arm on Alicia's shoulder.

Joseph looked dapper for the outing, donning a striped button-up shirt paired with sleek dark dress pants and black shoes with a subtle heel. Alicia exuded elegance in a baby blue dress, complemented by adorable pink ballet flats and a chic metallic silver handbag.

When did Joseph and Alicia’s relationship rumor first spark?

Rumors about Joseph and Alicia’s relationship first surfaced on TikTok in July 2022, setting off a flurry of excitement among fans. However, both Joseph and Alicia have yet to officially confirm their relationship status. Fans eagerly await any updates on their heartwarming connection.

While their romantic status remains unconfirmed, Joseph Quinn is making waves not just for his personal life but also for his career. He's linked to an upcoming major movie project, leaving fans intrigued about his next big screen venture. Additionally, fans can dive into his thoughts on the fourth season of Stranger Things and the pivotal role his character played in the beloved series.

As the duo's chemistry continues to captivate hearts, fans eagerly wait for further updates.

