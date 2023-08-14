Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn spotted cozying up with rumored girlfriend Alicia Davis in Soho

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and model Alicia Davis sparked romance rumors during Soho hangout. Read to know more details

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Aug 14, 2023   |  01:18 AM IST  |  574
Instagram
Still from Stranger Things (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Joseph Quinn and Alicia Davis spotted together in London's Soho
  • The rumored pair shared a casual meal at Quo Vadis

Joseph Quinn, known for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, was recently seen enjoying a leisurely afternoon in London's Soho with model Alicia Davis. The rumored couple seemed to be relishing their time together on Saturday, August 12.

Joseph Quinn and Alicia Davis outing sparks rumors

Joseph and Alicia were captured sharing a meal at the charming Quo Vadis in the vibrant Soho neighborhood. The pair's chemistry was undeniable, and onlookers couldn't help but notice their cozy and affectionate interactions.

As the day unfolded, Alicia's playful gesture of running her fingers through Joseph's hair was captured in heartwarming photos. The couple shared genuine smiles and a comfortable closeness, with Joseph resting his arm on Alicia's shoulder.

Joseph looked dapper for the outing, donning a striped button-up shirt paired with sleek dark dress pants and black shoes with a subtle heel. Alicia exuded elegance in a baby blue dress, complemented by adorable pink ballet flats and a chic metallic silver handbag.

READ MORE: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Finale: Major character deaths, Vecna's fate and more shocking moments

When did Joseph and Alicia’s relationship rumor first spark? 

Rumors about Joseph and Alicia’s relationship first surfaced on TikTok in July 2022, setting off a flurry of excitement among fans. However, both Joseph and Alicia have yet to officially confirm their relationship status. Fans eagerly await any updates on their heartwarming connection.

While their romantic status remains unconfirmed, Joseph Quinn is making waves not just for his personal life but also for his career. He's linked to an upcoming major movie project, leaving fans intrigued about his next big screen venture. Additionally, fans can dive into his thoughts on the fourth season of Stranger Things and the pivotal role his character played in the beloved series.

As the duo's chemistry continues to captivate hearts, fans eagerly wait for further updates.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 5: What character is the most vulnerable to Vecna? Here's what we know

Advertisement

FAQ's

Is Stranger Things scary for?
There are intense monster/slasher-type scares, with frequent death, peril, and gore. Children and teens are killed gruesomely, and people are attacked or taken by genuinely scary monsters, their bodies manipulated, possessed, and absorbed
Are they filming season 5 of Stranger Things?
In August 2022, the Duffer brothers confirmed that they have started writing season 5. Other cast members have hinted that filming could begin around mid-2023, which could indicate a possible late-2024 release date. (Although, that's obviously up in the air right now due to the ongoing strikes.)
Who is the 11 girl in Stranger Things?
Millie Bobby Brown (born 19 February 2004) is an English actress. She gained recognition for playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things (2016–present), for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!