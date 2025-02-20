Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Rings in Her 21st Birthday; Recreates Viral Trend; WATCH

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her milestone 21st birthday with a quirky social media post! On Wednesday, February 19, the Stranger Things actress posted a video on her Instagram, recreating a viral trend.

In the video, she lipsynced to a speed-up version of Aly and AJ’s 2007 track Potential Breakup Song. She had someone put sunglasses on her and light her candle, which she pressed between her lips like a cigarette.

The Damsel actress ended the clip by putting the lit candle on the cake and lip-syncing the lyrics that read, “It took for too long for you to call back, normally I would just forget that. Expect for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday.”

Brown wore a dazzling, strapless sequin dress and opted for a messy hairdo with parts of her hair tied in messy braids. “thx for the b’day wishes… hi 21,” she captioned the post.

The actress is currently awaiting the release of Stranger Things season 5, the final installment of the hit Netflix series. The show which gave Brown her breakout role as Eleven, is a sci-fi horror set in the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s. The Enola Holmes actress’s character uses her telekinetic powers to defeat the creatures from the upside down.

The Duffer Brothers-created series also stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, and many others. Some other projects lineup for Brown include the Russo Brothers helmed sci-fi The Electric State which will be released in March 2025.

She will also star in the adaptation of her debut book Nineteen Steps which she wrote with Kathleen McGurl. The actress has been thriving not only on the professional but the personal front as well. In May 2024, she got married to Jake Bongiovi in a low-key, romantic ceremony.

They exchanged vows for the second time in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony in October that same year.