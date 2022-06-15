Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Halsey in a biopic?

For years there has been rampant discussion about the uncanny similarities between Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and pop chart-topper Halsey. Now, fanning the flames is Brown who took to her Instagram recently and made a reference to the viral discourse. Previously, Halsey has also addressed their facial similarities when she dressed up for Halloween as Brown's iconic character Eleven.

In her latest interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Halsey was once again asked about the obvious. On Monday, while chatting the topic of Halsey's future biopic popped up and Halsey revealed that she thinks Brown would be the perfect fit for her role in the film. She added, "Millie would be so great. I mean, it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, oh no, we actually just look like sisters," as per ET Canada.

After years of comparisons and rumours, the Stranger Things star finally responded to the buzz in a new Instagram story as she reposted a clip of Halsey talking about the biopic with Jimmy Fallon. In the story, Brown wrote, "sooooo down." Not long ago, Halsey had also posted her take on the matter on Twitter and wrote, "When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand." Though it is a farfetched idea, for now, a collab of sorts is definitely in the air.

As for Brown's current project, Stranger Things just came out with its fourth season Vol 1 and is gearing up to release the second volume on July 1.

