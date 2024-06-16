Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Booted Out Of NYC Club For Being 'Aggressively Wasted?' Here's What Sources Say

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol and underage drinking.

Noah Schnapp reportedly got aggressively wasted at a nightclub in New York City. He then, allegedly, asked fellow patrons to join him. However, upon their refusal due to him being under the legal drinking age, he got upset.

Over the past two years, the young Stranger Things actor has been making more headlines for both positive personal revelations and extremely inappropriate reasons than professional milestones. He's been both hailed and canceled on the internet within a short period of time.

Noah Schnapp booted out of a nightclub for misbehaving

According to Page Six, a source claimed that the 19-year-old Stranger Things star was having way too much fun at The Palace. He tried to convince customers who had paid for bottle service to take shots of tequila with him and his buddies.

Refusing to join them because he is still underage, these clubgoers allegedly made Schnapp very "angry", the source claims.

Reportedly, the young actor got himself extremely drunk. And the bouncers were left with no option but to throw him out of the premises around 1:30 am ET. Afterwards, by 2 a.m. ET, Schnapp could be observed on the sidewalk barely able to walk before finally leaving the area.

The aforementioned news outlet reports footage showing Noah Schnapp in an apparently drunken state sitting on a sofa with his hand around another man. In another fragment of the clip, he was seen assisting his friend sit while accompanied by a woman dancing.

Noah Schnapp's list of inappropriate things grows stranger and longer

This most recent catastrophe has added his recent misconduct at The Palace to the growing list of controversies involving Noah Schnapp. It raises questions about his conduct and public perception.

His off-set actions have, nevertheless, continued to create ripples among supporters as well as critics irrespective of his triumph on Stranger Things.

However, Schnapp's comment on what happened at the nightclub is still awaited.

Noah rose to fame by playing Will Byers’ character in Netflix's popular series called Strange Things. He also courted controversy previously when a video surfaced, revealing him singing along to Freaky Friday. He was accused of supposedly using a racial slur, which he later denied.

Also in 2022, following the leaking of private messages exchanged between Doja Cat and himself around 2020, Schnapp was slammed by the rapper. The messages involved her asking him if he could set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

"Maybe he is, like a whole snake," the Woman hitmaker said on Instagram live. She expressed disappointment over the fact that she trusted him to keep their talk confidential.

In early autumn, last year the Jewish teen actor got massive backlash after posting a video in which he mocked people suffering from ongoing genocide. He inappropriately expressed his religio-political stance which led many of his fans to cancel him online.

Later on, Schnapp made reference to this whole matter in a TikTok video back which he later deleted. He then explained that his ideas had been misconstrued.

He tried to control some damage by stating that his desire was for peace as well as the safety of all innocent individuals affected by this dispute.

