Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp REVEALS he has a summer job: It has kept me grounded

Who says celebs can't be normal? Revealing his mundane bliss in a new interview with Flaunt, Noah Schnapp who rose to quick fame after taking on the role of Will Byers in Netflix's most-watched series Stranger Things is opening up about taking a summer job and working part-time as a lifeguard at a local pool on the side.

During the chat, Schnapp shared that he was not doing the job for the money, "It’s kind of a ‘just for fun’ thing," the young actor explained. He further elaborated, "I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded." After the summer comes to an end, Schnapp will not be returning back to acting as the famed celeb plans to enrol on the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Schnapp decided against having a degree in drama and decided to study business. According to the outlet, he will be living just like any other student in a dorm with a roommate. Schnapp also discussed his academic plans during the chat as he explained, "I was thinking of going for acting," he then explained, "Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new.” Noah also talked about his good friend and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, "Millie is doing the same thing with her schooling — she’s kind of learning about other things," he continued, "I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me." Just like Schnapp, Millie has also started taking online classes at Purdue University and instead of studying drama or arts, she is majoring in human services.

