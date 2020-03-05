Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp reveals he is obsessed with Zendaya; gushes about their first meeting

Noah Schnapp made a stylish appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor talks about many things, like the latest season of the highly anticipated show, Stranger Things and more importantly meeting Zendaya.

The Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp made a stylish appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor talks about many things, like the latest season of the highly anticipated show, Stranger Things, and more importantly his hairstyle from the show and meeting Zendaya. The actor Noah Schnapp revealed on the show how he met Zendaya and that he is obsessed about her. The two reportedly met at the People's Choice awards in 2019. The actor who will feature in the film, Waiting for Anya, stated that he loves Zendaya, and how he was nervous to meet the diva.

Noah Schnapp further adds that everyone he knew loved Zendaya. The host of the show, Jimmy Fallon also showed the picture of Noah Schnapp and Zendaya meeting at the award function. The Stranger Things star also added on the show that he tried his best to change the hairstyle sported by his character William Byers on the show. Noah Schnapp does not fail to mention that he went to the writers of the show to change the hairstyle and make his character look more stylish. The actor also talks about his film, where he was shooting in a location where there was no WiFi or network and he ended up making friends with a sheep.

This made the audiences present at the show laugh out loud. Now, after this show, we surely know that Noah Schnapp loves Zendaya, just like all of us. Noah Schnapp will also feature in season four of the much-awaited Stranger Things.

