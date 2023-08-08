Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp's journey to self-confidence and acceptance

Noah Schnapp, the talented 18-year-old star of Netflix's beloved series Stranger Things, recently shared a heartwarming and empowering announcement with his fans. After months of contemplation, Schnapp decided to open up about his own journey of self-discovery and coming out. On January 5th, during a car ride with his family, he took a leap of courage and posted an eight-second video on TikTok for his massive following of over 31 million. The outpouring of love and support that followed left Schnapp feeling overwhelmed with joy and relief.

Noah Schnapp's journey through Will Byers

Schnapp's journey began with the revelation of his character's sexual orientation in a 2022 interview with Variety. As the show's popularity surged, so did discussions about Will's identity, and Schnapp realized that his role as Will was instrumental in his own journey of self-acceptance. He confided, "I would be in a completely different place if I didn't have Will to portray and to embrace. If I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted."

Schnapp found himself on a transformative path. "Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself," Schnapp shared. He credited his portrayal of Will as a pivotal factor in his own self-acceptance, noting that without this experience, he might still be in the closet.

Schnapp’s take on embracing one's authentic self and future endeavors

Now that Schnapp has embraced his authentic self, he is poised for exciting new adventures. As Stranger Things gears up for its final season, Schnapp expressed anticipation about bringing a newfound level of authenticity to his character. He's also embarked on ventures beyond acting, including his own business endeavor, TBH, which offers a hazelnut spread alternative. Schnapp's creative aspirations extend to developing a clothing line and even an alcohol brand, while he maintains his passion for acting.

In his own words, Schnapp shared, "I’m just enjoying life, and if someone comes by, then sure — but I’m not actively trying to find a match." He also opened up about his experience at his first Pride event in New York City, describing it as a liberating and heartwarming experience, with his parents by his side, cheering him on.

Noah Schnapp's journey serves as an inspiring example for many. By portraying Will Byers and coming out himself, he has not only enriched his own life but has also contributed to the greater conversation around self-acceptance and the importance of genuine representation in the entertainment industry.

As Schnapp's future unfolds, it's clear that he's poised to make his mark on both the entertainment world and beyond, all while staying true to himself and embracing the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

