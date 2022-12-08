Stranger Things star Sadie Sink lied about THIS to land a part on the show
Sadie Sink, as we all know, became a household name as Max in Stranger Things. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Whale star spoke candidly about how she "got the role" in the popular series. The actress also proceeded to confess how she lied to get her most famous role to date.
Sadie Sink shared how she "got the role" in Stanger Things
During her candid chat with Jimmy Kimmel, via Just Jared Sadie revealed, “I joined the show in season two and I was a fan of season one before.” She added, “All of my friends were watching it and everything. I was in the audition process for Max and I think I had done four callbacks, did the screen test and then I found out that I got the role.” Sadie also disclosed that she received the call from the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers when she was at her “speech and debate practice.”
Sadie Sink REVEALED what she lied about to land the role in Stranger Things
Sadie candidly shared, “They [the makers of the show] sent a skateboard to my house the next day and I had to learn how to do that.” She jokingly admitted, “I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie.” She added, “And the two don’t go hand-in-hand, so I don’t know why I thought that would mean anything.”
The actress even revealed that she “had no idea how to do it” and she "really didn’t like it” She went on to admit that the first day she “took a pretty hard fall and it just set a bad tone for the entire journey.”
Here’s a glimpse of Sadie Sink's interview -
About Sadie Sink’s role in Stranger Things
Sadie Sink plays the role of Maxine Mayfield also referred to as Max. Introduced in the second season, her role is one of the most integral characters in Stranger Things. Sadie’s character Max is Billy Hargrove’s step-sister and is best friends with Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, Jane Hopper, and Mike Wheeler. Her character even has an on-and-off romantic relationship with Lucas.
