Stranger Things Tales from ‘85 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Spin-off Exploring Hawkins Once Again

Stranger Things ended on December 31, 2025, marking a culminating point in the series’ world. While the original show has concluded, the world of Hawkins still has much more to explore with the spin-off series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85.

When and Where to Watch Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85

Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. The spin-off series will be available for streaming from April 23, 2026. The official confirmation was shared on the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The mysteries of Hawkins don’t stand a chance against this party. Watch Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, out 23 April, only on Netflix.”

Here’s the official update:

Official teaser and plot of Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85

Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 is set in the winter of 1985. Snow blankets the town, and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. The heroes, Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, have settled back into normal life filled with D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days.

But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? The heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe.

The spin-off series is set between the second and third seasons of the original show, during the period when Eleven closes the Hawkins Lab gate.

Cast and crew of Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85

In Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz, Benjamin Plessala, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Braxton Quinney, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, and Brett Gipson voice the main roles. Additionally, Marty Supreme fame Odessa A'zion, along with Jeremy Jordan, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Janeane Garofalo, lend their voices to key characters in the show.

Developed by Eric Robles, the spin-off series has executive producers Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Eric Robles, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen. Additionally, Flying Bark Productions serves as the animation studio.

