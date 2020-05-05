The Stranglers Keyboardist Dave Greenfield passes away at 71 after suffering from Coronavirus

The Stranglers keyboardist Dave Greenfield passed away on Sunday after being hospitalised due to Coronavirus.

Keyboardist of the iconic band The Stranglers, Dave Greenfield passed away on Sunday after suffering from Coronavirus. The band's official website announced the news of Dave Greenfield's demise and revealed that he had tested positive for COBID-19. The 71-year-old was hospitalised owing to cardiovascular problems and breathed his last on Sunday. Dave Greenfield received acclaim for penning the hit song Golden Brown for their band The Stranglers.

As the legendary keyboardist left for his heavenly abode after his battle with Coronavirus, the members of the iconic band named The Stranglers paid tribute to Dave Greenfield on Twitter. The band's former lead singer, Hugh Cornwall took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Dave Greenfield. He was the difference between The Stranglers and every other punk band. His musical skill and gentle nature gave an interesting twist to the band."

David Paul Greenfield (29/3/49-3/5/20) We are devastated to announce that Dave passed away last night from Covid 19. Fly straight DG xxx https://t.co/HmnAs1rERe pic.twitter.com/H2570s0cOb — The Stranglers Site (@StranglersSite) May 4, 2020

"David Paul Greenfield (29/3/49-3/5/20) We are devastated to announce that Dave passed away last night from Covid 19. Fly straight DG xxx", read The Stranglers' tweet on their official handle.

Greenfield was known for his distinctive sound and playing style using instruments such as the Hammond electric organ and harpsichord. Bass player Jean Jacques Burnel addressed Dave Greenfield as passed away as a "musical geniusone" who also became "one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020" and paid respect to the late singer and keyboardist.

