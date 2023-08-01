Strays: Release date, trailer, cast and more of the R-rated talking-dog comedy starring Jamie Foxx

Move over, wholesome family dog films. Strays are here to unleash a hilarious and R-rated twist on the talking-dog genre. With an all-star cast, a creative team known for their comedy expertise, and an exclusive theatrical release, this upcoming film is bound to be a comedy hit in 2023. Get ready for the unexpected, as Strays flips dog movies on their head, taking us on an outrageous journey with Reggie, a Border Terrier on a mission of revenge. Let's delve in to know more;

Release date and confidence for Strays

Originally slated for June 9, 2023, Strays moved its release date to August 18, 2023, signaling Universal's confidence in the film. August has been a successful month for R-rated comedies in the past, and Strays aims to follow suit. Director Josh Greenbaum shares the positive test screening feedback, further boosting expectations for the film's success.

Theatrical release and streaming details of Strays

Unlike some Universal films, Strays will receive an exclusive theatrical release. However, once the theatrical window ends, the film will be available for streaming on Peacock, Universal's streaming service. This approach aims to capture both the theater-going and streaming audiences.

The R-Rated trailer for Strays

The two official trailers for Strays, one red-band and one green-band, showcase the film's unique blend of comedy and chaos. With foul-mouthed dogs, adult content, and sock puppets, Strays promises a fresh take on canine comedy.

What Is Strays about?

Strays follows Reggie, an optimistic Border Terrier, who becomes disillusioned with his heartless owner, Doug. Abandoned on the city streets, Reggie teams up with a group of stray dogs, led by a foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug. Together, they embark on a mission of revenge against Doug, aiming to bite off the appendage he loves the most.

Cast of Strays

The comedy royalty, Will Ferrell and Academy Award Winner Jamie Foxx, headline Strays as the voices of Reggie and Bug, respectively. The film boasts an impressive cast of canines and human characters, promising an entertaining and wild adventure.

Subversion of traditional dog movies

Strays subverts the conventions of family-friendly dog movies, offering an R-rated, live-action comedy that explores complicated relationships, the importance of friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping.

Strays brings a refreshing and raunchy twist to the talking-dog genre, with a star-studded cast, a confident release strategy, and a hilarious premise. Get ready for an unconventional comedy adventure with Reggie, Bug, and their canine pals, as they take revenge to a whole new level. Rated R for its crude content, language, and drug use, Strays promises to be a howling good time that dog lovers and comedy enthusiasts won't want to miss.

