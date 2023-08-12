Strays: Will Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher take revenge from Will Forte? Here’s everything you need to know

Strays is a distinguished and raunchier take on a dog-focused film, with neglected pets seeking vengeance on their owners. The film's exclusive preview emphasizes the canines' perceptions of everyday objects such as an electrified fence, giving it a darker humorous edge. Strays, directed by Josh Greenbaum and starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Isla Fisher, will be released in cinemas on August 18.

Are Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher set to take revenge on Will Forte in Strays?

Screen Rant released an exclusive clip from the upcoming canine comedy Strays. Reggie (Will Ferrell), the ever-loyal and naive Border Terrier, is abandoned on the street by his animal-hating owner in the film. However, Bug (Jamie Foxx), the street-smart Boston Terrier, Maggie (Isla Fisher), the Australian Shepherd, and Hunter (Randall Park), the therapeutic Great Dane, take Reggie under their wing.

The stray dogs band together to assist Reggie in locating his owner, Doug (Will Forte); however, this is not a typical scenario of a missing dog being reunited with its owner. Reggie and his new companions, on the other hand, intend to exact revenge on Doug by biting his crotch for abandoning their furry friend in the first place.

Meanwhile, Reggie, Bug, Maggie, and Hunter, the four dogs in Screen Rant's exclusive Strays footage, are attempting to persuade their pal Chester, an English bulldog, to join them. Chester is concerned because the magic fence, which his stray dog pals promise him does not exist. When Chester takes the leap and attempts to run out of the yard to join them, the invisible electric fence shocks his system, throwing him flat on his stomach.

Hunter, evidently surprised, exclaims that the magical barrier is genuine, to the delight of the other stray dogs. Strays present a unique look at the world through the eyes of a dog, going toward a raunchier, more vulgar comic approach rather than the classic, wholesome perspective that so many films have taken.

Cast and release date of Strays

Strays has an excellent cast, led by two personalities considered comedic royalty: Will Ferrell and Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. Ferrell rose to prominence on the big screen with films including Elf, Anchorman, Old School, Step Brothers, and Spirited. Ferrell was most recently seen as Mattel's CEO in Greta Gerwig's highly praised movie, Barbie. Reggie, the primary dog at the center of the film, will be voiced by Ferrell. In terms of Ferrell's dog companion.

Jamie Foxx has become one of Hollywood's biggest and most talented names, having starred in films of all genres such as Ray, Collateral, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, the Horrible Bosses films, and Dreamgirls. He also played the supervillain Electro in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx was most recently seen in Netflix's popular sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone. Foxx will play Bug, a Boston Terrier who takes Reggie under his wing in Strays.

Will Forte will portray Doug, one of the few human characters in Strays; Randall Park will play Hunter, a neurotic Great Dane who wears a cone; and Isla Fisher will play Maggie, an Australian Shepard.

Strays will also include Josh Gad as Gus, the Labrador Retriever, and Harvey Guillén as Shitstain, who is a Chihuahua; Rob Riggle as a German Shepherd, Brett Gelman as a nasty Animal Control Officer, Jamie Demetriou as a bulldog, and Sofia Vergara as Dolores The Couch. Meanwhile, Dennis Quaid will also make a cameo appearance in the film as himself.

Strays is classified as R and has a runtime of 93 minutes. It will be released on August 18, 2023, in theaters.

