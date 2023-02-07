Streaming details to watch Super Bowl 2023: Time, Date, TV Channel

The NFL season 2022-23 will be over with the Super Bowl LVII this month. The Super Bowl LVII will be played on February 12, 2023 on Sunday after the four rounds of the NFL playoff action.Here, we have laid out all details of the game ranging from the timings and date to the streaming service that you can opt for.

How can you stream the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will start at 6:30 p.m. E.T. after the NFL playoff action. It will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona which is also the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.

You can streamline the Super Bowl live on the FOX Sports App and FOX Sports website.

The 2023 Super Bowl English language coverage will be aired on FOX 4K while the Spanish language commentary will be hosted on the Fox Deportes. You can pick any channel according to your language preference.

People without the cable can opt for the live-streaming services such as Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV that will carry FOX.

Another app that you can use for streamlining the Super Bowl on tablet or phone is NFL+ which is also affordable to watch the big game. Their plans start from $4.99 per month along with various offers such as free subscription to Apple music for three months if you sign up before February 17, 2023.