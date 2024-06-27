Street Fighter Movie Set To Hit Theatres In 2026 As Announced By Sony

The big screens will witness a phenomenon with the return of the Street Fighter movie. Sony Pictures has announced that a new film based on the legendary video game series will be released in cinemas in 2026. Legendary, in collaboration with Capcom, the creators of the Street Fighter series, is co-developing and producing this movie.

The Street Fighter movie arrives in 2026

As per the Hollywood Report, Sony will be releasing this film on March 20, 2026. The film will clash with Amazon MGM Studios's Project Hail Mary, an outer space-focused movie starring Ryan Gosling. It will be helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Meanwhile, earlier, Danny and Michael Philippou stepped down as directors of Street Fighter due to scheduling clashes. However, the horror film Talk to Me director had previously told Deadline, "We got signed on to develop Street Fighter, which has an amazing lore, characters, and world. But then we have so many original ideas."

In 1987, the gaming franchise of Street Fighter began, followed by the hugely successful Street Fighter II in 1991. The most recent version was named Street Fighter 6, which came out in 2023. The franchise has sold over 54 million units worldwide. It has become one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

Advertisement

All about the Street Fighter 2026 movie

The first-ever movie adaptation of Street Fighter was released in 1994, featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Raúl Juliá as M. Bison, and Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li.

Raúl Juliá won Best Supporting Actor at the Saturn Awards for playing M. Bison. This Steven E. de Souza-directed flick focused on a colonel (Van Damme) who gathers fighters together to save kidnapped UN representatives. The movie also featured Kylie Minogue and Ming-Na Wen.

The official description of the 1994 version of the film reads: "Colonel William Guile and his mix-bag army fight the tyrannical General Bison, whose vicious plans include turning a captive into a hideous mutant in order to aid his mega plan of ruling the world."

In 2009, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was brought out by Twentieth Century Fox, but it didn’t perform well at the box office. It starred Kristin Kreuk as Chun-Li and Neal McDonough as M. Bison.

Advertisement

While the Phillipou brothers are preparing to shoot their A24 project Bring Her Back with Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt, Sony has marked the calendar for Street Fighter's release on March 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: Talk To Me Creators Danny And Michael Philippou No Longer Working On Street Fighter Movie? Here's What Report Says