Street Fighter Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to Read Before Watching Vidyut Jammwal Make His Hollywood Debut in Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji Starrer

Street Fighter, starring Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, here’s what the audience has to say about the martial arts film online.

Street Fighter Twitter Review

One viewer shared mixed feelings about Street Fighter , stating that after reflecting on the film, they wished it had featured more tournament fights and better pacing. They felt that some scenes, particularly in the third act, seemed rushed and added that a sequel could work depending on the direction of the story.

Another netizen strongly criticised the film, calling it the worst video game adaptation they had watched in theatres and expressing disappointment with almost every aspect of the movie. They particularly criticised the action sequences, stating that none of the set pieces stood out and that the visual effects in the final fight looked unconvincing.

The same viewer added that although a deliberately silly tone could work, the film tried too hard to appear funny and cool, resulting in awkward comedy. They also claimed that some audience members walked out during their screening. However, they praised the animation, suggesting that the filmmakers could have stayed with an animated format.

Meanwhile, another person felt that audiences familiar with the Street Fighter franchise would better understand the film’s concept and considered it a good movie.

Here are the reactions:

More about Street Fighter

Street Fighter follows Ryu and Ken Masters, two skilled martial artists whose friendship is strained after a tragic incident involving their mentor, Gouken. Six years later, they are drawn into the second World Warrior tournament, organised by the ruthless dictator M. Bison, while undercover agent Chun-Li seeks revenge for her father's demise.

As the tournament unfolds, Ryu and Ken face dangerous opponents and confront their own personal conflicts. Now, Ryu must battle his inner darkness to protect those around him that tests the limits of his fighting abilities and brotherhood with Ken.

Apart from Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, the film features Callina Liang, Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa'i), David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Orville Peck, Don Lee, 50 Cent , and more in key roles.

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