Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec welcome first baby; reveals adorable name

Janette Manrara, the Strictly Come Dancing star, has welcomed her first child with Aljaž Škorjanec. The 39-year-old shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post, revealing the name of her baby girl. She shared a sweet photo of her little family, cradling her newborn in her arms.

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec become parents

Manrara joyfully shared the news of her first-born baby girl's arrival in a heartwarming post on Instagram. Alongside a candid black and white photo of herself lying in a hospital bed with her daughter resting on her shoulder and Aljaz looking towards the camera. She revealed the adorable name of her daughter, captioning it, "Lyra Rose Skorjanec. July 28, 2023."

The couple's co-stars and friends eagerly filled the comments section with heartfelt congratulations. Gemma Atkinson expressed, "Just wonderful," while James Jordan sent love from his family.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who appeared on Strictly in 2012, congratulated them and assured little Lyra of the immense love she would receive from her beautiful Mum and Dad. She said, "CONGRATULATIONS….little Lyra one thing is for sure, with your beautiful Mum and Dad you will be loved, loved and loved some more."

While Pro Amy Dowden described it as "utter perfection," and former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips shared "Beautiful moment. Years of joy ahead . All the love."

The star had previously lauded her husband, Škorjanec, describing him as a "complete super dad" and revealing that he cried every day during their "miracle" pregnancy. She expressed that he had wanted to be a father from the very beginning.

ALSO READ: BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Jodie Comer and Sean Bean win top honours; In My Skin bags best drama series

The origin of Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's daughter's name

Manrara and Škorjanec's daughter's name has a meaningful link to their passion for dance and music. The name Lyra has Greek origins and traces back to the legendary lyre or harp of Orpheus, a mythological figure known for playing enchanting music that moved animals, trees, and even gods. The lyre was immortalized in the heavens as a constellation.

The 39-year-old shared her pregnancy announcement after having concerns that her dream of becoming a mother might be increasingly difficult as she neared her 40th birthday. Due to this, the couple considered IVF treatment. However, to their astonishment, they made the incredible revelation that she was already pregnant.

ALSO READ: Britain’s Got Talent: What happened to Simon Cowell after Bruno Tonioli’s controversial crossbow prank?