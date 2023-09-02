'Strong punk-rock kind of f--k you': Gwyneth Paltrow claims that her viral 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle was a 'Feminist Statement'

Gwyneth Paltrow has made news for many reasons before, but perhaps one of the most peculiar headlines about her came a couple of years ago. For the unversed, the actress owns a wellness and lifestyle brand called Goop, and one particular product caught the internet's attention. Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle aka This smells like my vagina candle, went viral instantly as people had a meme-fest out of the product, and it didn't take long for it to start making headlines in the mainstream media outlet.

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her infamous candle

In a recent Q&A session that she held on her Instagram stories, the founder of Goop that the reason she created the renowned candle, which had quickly sold out after it went viral, was to convey "a really strong feminist statement". In an old interview that was shared by Access Hollywood, she stated, "So many women have been raised, at least in my generation, to think there’s something wrong with themselves or that the vagina is weird or gross or something to be ashamed of," the 50-year-old continued, "and so the candle is supposed to be a very strong punk-rock kind of f--k you to anyone who ever made us feel like that."

She clarified that the sensationalized candle, composed of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar absolutes paired with Damask rose and ambrette seed, was never intended to replicate the smell of "anyone’s vagina." The Sheakspera in love actress explained, "People tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statemen." But unfortunately the company "no longer make the candle."

The origin story of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle

While on The Tonight Show with Seth Meyers, Paltrow joked, "I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, 'This smells like my vagina!" But cheeckly said "And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren't on mushrooms!"

Meanwhile, even though the iconic candle is gone, the actress has replaced it with an equally eye substitute, called This Smells Like My Orgasm.

