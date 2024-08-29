'Struck My Gizzard Like a Lightning Bolt': Jeff Goldblum Describes His Character in Upcoming Show Kaos

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix show Kaos was rolled out last week, giving the audience a glimpse of what’s to come in this mythological show in a contemporary setting. The brainchild of Charlie Covell, who also created British black comedy The End of the F***ing World for Netflix, brings elements of Greek mythology into modern times, with the king of gods Zeus at the center of this modern play.

Star Jeff Goldblum is set to play the lead role, and he spills to Netflix’s Tudum about the prominent characteristics of Zeus in the show.

“My character is complicated and charismatic, not to mention cruel,” Goldbum tells the publication of his character, as the mighty god gets fazed by the appearance of a wrinkle on his forehead, combined with other bad omens that signal his fall. “Charlie Covell’s writing leapt off the page and struck my gizzard like a lightning bolt,” the Jurrasic Park alum further added, “as something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound, and deeply moving.” Zeus is particularly ruthless in the show and would do anything to maintain his status.

Of course, the actor-musician’s transformation into the character is not bound to only stun the audience. Janet McTeer, who appears in the show as Hera, Zeus’s wife, tells the publication that she was quite impressed by the development of Zeus, telling the audience that they would start getting scarred by him as the show progresses.

Advertisement

But at the heart of it, Koas has been projected as a dark comedy, bearing some similarities with Covell’s previous work. The creator wants everyone to experience it just that way and have a good time.

Everyone has sensed that the show’s title is a play on the word chaos, signaling a large-scale disorder to ensue. “We think the word chaos is bad. But actually, chaos is good, possibly,” explains Covell on the reasons behind the prophetic title.

Koas is set to hit Netflix on August 29. Alongside Goldblum star Debi Mazar, Billie Piper, and Suzy Eddie Izzard. Megastar Hugh Grant was supposed to play the role of Zeus, but he pulled out due to date availability issues.