Stuart Fails to Save The Universe on OTT: When And Where to Watch Spin-Off Show From The Big Bang Theory Franchise

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is an upcoming sci-fi comedy series that serves as a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory . If you're planning to watch it online, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Stuart Fails to Save The Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is set to premiere in India on JioHotstar via HBO Max on July 24, 2026. The official confirmation was shared by the streaming platform through a social media update.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Stuart Fails to Save The Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe follows Stuart Bloom, whose life takes an extraordinary turn after he accidentally damages an advanced time-travel and multiverse device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter. His seemingly minor mistake tears apart the fabric of reality, leading to dimensional rifts that throw the multiverse into chaos. Things become even more unbelievable when an alternate-universe version of Stuart appears and reveals that he is the unlikely "chosen one" destined to stop the impending catastrophe with the help of a specialized machine.

Despite being plagued by bad luck and self-doubt, Stuart is thrust into the role of an unlikely hero, leading a group of familiar supporting characters from the original series on a high-stakes mission across multiple timelines and alternate realities.

As they navigate strange worlds, dangerous sci-fi landscapes, and unexpected challenges, the team races to repair the fractured multiverse before reality collapses completely. Along the way, Stuart must overcome his insecurities and embrace responsibilities he never imagined, as the fate of countless universes rests in his hands.

Cast and crew of Stuart Fails to Save The Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stars Kevin Sussman in the title role, reprising his character from The Big Bang Theory. The series also features Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie, who return as their original characters.

Additionally, Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, Tommy Walker, Wil Wheaton , Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome, and Jon Cryer are expected to appear in key roles.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, the series features music composed by Danny Elfman.

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