Stuart Margolin dies at 82 - Here is all you need to know about the two-time Emmy-winning Rockford Files star

The Emmy award-winning actor Stuart Margolin popularly known for his famous role of Evelyn Martin aka Angel in The Rockford Files passed away at 82. Margolin’s family members confirmed he died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia.

“The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning. My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments. Anyway, it made me realize how much time I’ve wasted on things that were never going to amount to anything. Just a profound realization I thought I’d share. Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold. ❤️”

On Monday, December 12, 2022, actor Max Martini made the sad announcement through an Instagram post for his stepfather with a heartfelt caption that said,

Remembering Stuart Margolin

One of the most revered names in Hollywood, Stuart Margolin was a beloved actor and director who appeared in a number of films, TV shows, and theatre roles. In 1973, Stuart Margolin was seen playing the role of an outlaw in Gunsmoke. Later he gained fame for his performance in Death Wish. In 1981, America loved him as Philo Sandeen in the 1981–1982 TV series titled Bret Maverick. The actor also made the limelight for his performance in Blake Edwards’ movies, titled S.O.B. and A Fine Mess along with Michael Winner’s The Stone Killer.

However, Stuart was best known for his two Emmy Awards for the role of Evelyn Martin aka Angel in the 1970s TV series The Rockford Files.

Stuart Margolin's Emmy-winning role in The Rockford Files

Stuart Margolin was loved for the role of Evelyn "Angel" Martin. He played a character of Jim's (James Garner’s) former prison friend. Stuart convincingly showcased the character of an untrustworthy, pathological liar and a con artist who gets Jim in trouble. The NBC network drama, The Rockford Files starring James Garner and Stuart Margolin aired from 1974 to 1980. The show was ranked number 39 on TV Guide's esteemed list of 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

Stuart Margolin as a TV actor

Margolin famously appeared in several episodes of the TV series M*A*S*H, The Partridge Family, Rhoda, That Girl, Twelve O'Clock High, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Monkees, Love, American Style, Crazy Like a Fox, The Fall Guy, Magnum, P.I., Hill Street Blues and Touched by an Angel. In 2009, Stuart Margolin was seen in 30 Rock, opposite Alan Alda which was the first time the actors were seen together after M*A*S*H in 1974. Margolin was also seen in 2009’s The Bridge.

When it comes to Margolian’s performance in TV series, he was seen in over thirty TV shows. He was last seen in The X-Files – as Dr. They in 2018 in the episode titled The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat followed by NCIS as Felix Betts in 2014 and the Republic of Doyle as Stanley Westcott in 2013.

Stuart Margolin - American film actor

While Margolin has delivered more than 35 exceptional roles, his roles in Kelly's Heroes, Death Wish, The Big Bus, Futureworld, and S.O.B. will forever be remembered. The actor was last seen in films including:

Arbitrage (2012) as Syd Felder

The Discoverers (2012) as Stanley Birch

The Second Time Around (2016) as Isaac

Sgt. Will Gardner (2019) as Mr. Glenn

What the Night Can Do (2020) as Hugh Dryer

Stuart Margolin as a Director

With plenty of TV shows including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Wonder Woman, Touched by an Angel, The Love Boat, Magnum, P.I.; Northern Exposure; Quantum Leap; and Rockford Files, Stuart Margolin managed to carve his name as a successful TV director.

Stuart Margolin as a Songwriter

Margolin has written a number of songs with Jerry Riopelle that appeared on Riopelle's albums. He co-wrote Day After Day (It's Slippin' Away.) The song hit number 57 on the U.S. charts while it hit number 39 on the Canadian charts. In 1980, Margolin dropped a solo album titled, And the Angel Sings.

Stuart Margolin’s Personal life

Margolin was a stepfather to Max Martini who is an actor, and Michelle Martini who is a costume designer along with Christopher Martini who is an editor, producer, and director. Stuart Margolin was the younger brother of Emmy-winning director, producer, and writer Arnold Margolin. Stuart Margolin will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of cinema.