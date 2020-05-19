Stuck With U: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber hit back at 6ix9ine's claim of buying #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100

While Stuck With U earned Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber the #1 on Billboard Hot 100, 6ix9ine claimed that the artists cheated their way to the top spot by using six credit cards. Read below to know how Ari and Biebs reacted to the allegations made by the Gooba singer.

When the Billboard Hot 100 list came out this week, Beliebers and Arianators rejoiced because their idols, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, had secured the #1 spot with their collab, Stuck With U. However, the artists came under crossfire when Tekashi 6ix9ine accused them and Billboard of cheating him off the No.1 spot. 6ix9ine, who was recently released from prison, had his comeback single Gooba, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not taking things lightly, the artist went on a rant on Instagram accusing Billboard of cheating while claiming that after an investigation into the matter, six credit cards were used to boost up the sales of Stuck With U, as the song jumped from #5 to #1 overnight.

Responding to 6ix9ine were both Ariana and Justin, who took to their Instagram pages to address the accusations put on them. Grande wrote as an IG post, "Thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. there’s so much to celebrate today. however, I would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything I do. I’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. I didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because, from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. I promise I couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, I would like to address a few things which I don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)..."

"My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and I thank god every day that I have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when I ask them not to as I did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people I know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hard-working women (and only the women for some reason.....), I ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. I’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and I never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot," the 26-year-old singer added.

Bieber responded to 6ix9ine's credit card claims on his IG Stories and wrote, "He says his streams didn't count. Yes, they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count. 60,000 units came because we don't disclose our numbers until the end of the week. That's called strategy. He said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie. The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. Nielsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false info. This is my song with Ariana Grande and I'm honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."

While 6ix9ine didn't react to Justin's response, he did post a video on Instagram reacting to Ariana's message writing, "@arianagrande All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V... LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up without a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble... I don’t think you know what humble is.......... YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN."

Check out Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and 6ix9ines' reaction on the Billboard drama below:

The tea is piping hot on this ongoing drama! Are you Team 6ix9ine or Team Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Justin and Ariana join Mariah Carey and Drake as the only artists in Billboard history to have three of their songs debut at #1 on the Hot 100.

