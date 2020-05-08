Stuck With U: Ariana Grande's BF Dalton Gomez's cameo in MV has fans talking about Selena Gomez; Here's Why

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have now made their relationship official as the latter made a cameo in the former's collab with Justin Bieber, Stuck With U's MV. Fans have been thirsting after Dalton on Twitter with many referencing Justin's famous ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Read below to know why.

Finally, the long-awaited collaboration between pop idols Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande is finally out for the world to consume. In what is being deemed as a "prom song," the mushiness factor in Stuck With U is so adorable that it can't help but leave a smile on your face. However, the moment that shook Arianators and everyone else is when Ari's boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, made a cameo in their music video along with Justin's wife, Hailey Baldwin. In barely 10 seconds, the new couple on the block showed just how mesmerised they are with each other as they swayed along to the addictive tune.

Fans were in complete unrest mode and took to Twitter to thirst after Ariana's new man, who is a big shot Los Angeles real estate agent and works for Aaron Kirkman Group handling high-profile A-list clients. The pair were first spotted having a date night at a bar in Northridge, California, in February 2020 and seem to be quarantine partners as well. Dalton's inclusion in the Stuck With U MV was like a confirmation from Grande about her relationship with Dalton, which she has mostly kept private, until now.

While fans were cooing over how lovestruck the couple is with each other, some fans pointed out to Selena Gomez on Twitter in reference to Ariana and Dalton. Why, you ask? For the simple reason that Selena and Dalton share the same surname which got fans hoping for that dream collaboration between Grande and Gomez.

Check out how fans reacted to Dalton Gomez's adorable cameo with Ariana Grande in the Stuck With U MV below:

WHEN ARIANA GETS MARRIED TO DALTON AND BECOMES ARIANA GRANDE-GOMEZ AND SELENA AND HER CREATE A SUPER SMASH HIT GOMEZ ANTHEM AND IT GOES #1 ON BBH100 FOR 300 WEEKS pic.twitter.com/q4Y5HPttX7 — (@ifiwereuuu) May 8, 2020

as she should Ariana Gomez and Selena Gomez the superior hermanas pic.twitter.com/Goaf6UL2yM — angel (@rareselenag) May 8, 2020

ARIANA IS DATING SELENA'S BROTHER DALTON GOMEZ ?? OMFG HOW DID WE GET HERE

pic.twitter.com/YcXnvQ4VfY — Adil (@taywh0restan) May 8, 2020

YOU KNOW WHAT... I THINK WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT HOW ARIANA GRANDE AND DALTON GOMEZ ARE THE NEW IT COUPLE. #STUCKWITHU pic.twitter.com/HHc8Xx3vau — timdaya rights (@tbychalamet) May 8, 2020

SHE REALLY CONFIRMED HER NEW RELATIONSHIP ON A MUSIC VIDEO FOR A CAUSE. UGH! HER MIND! the man is dalton gomez, a real estate agent, and ariana's new boyfriend #stuckwithu pic.twitter.com/DqRsC237al — devil spawn (@jaredridinghoe) May 8, 2020

OMG SO HIS NAME IS DALTON GOMEZ HE'S A REAL ESTATE AGENT & OMG HE'S WEARING THE SAME HOODIE AS THAT PIC OFHSIOHFOSHOIFSOFHO OMG THE HINTS pic.twitter.com/LkDQxMKH8i — rhea loves bangriana (NSFR) (@BOCASJE0N) May 8, 2020

this is dalton gomez for the ones you don’t know :) pic.twitter.com/e6BVqctxoP — (@aristansari) May 8, 2020

Locals: OMG ARIANA HAS A NEW BOYFRIEND Ariana stans 4 months ago: Guys I think I know who ariana is dating! It's a man named Dalton Gomez and he's a realtor! Here's a thread about it! pic.twitter.com/kBwU0Vblzj — fan account (@arixabeI) May 8, 2020

SAY I IF U THINK DALTON GOMEZ IS HOT AS FUCK — Ilka (@breathinngws) May 8, 2020

1. ariana just fucking shown us her boyfriend

2. them whistle tones

3. i can’t breathe

4. the music video

5. woah

6. DALTON GOMEZ — sukhi (@notearssukhi) May 8, 2020

What did you think of Dalton Gomez's cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's collab, Stuck With U's MV? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Stuck With U Music Video: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande dance with their special someones in the new song

It seems highly unlikely for now that Ariana and Selena would have a collaboration in the immediate future given how the former is close to Justin Bieber, Gomez's famous ex-boyfriend. There's also the Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun drama as Selena is Team Tay and Ariana is Team Scooter. But as Justin famously sang, never say never!

For now, we can just relish in the love story that's blossoming between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×